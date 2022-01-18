Free tickets for relatives of Kristal Bayron-Nieves

The airline JetBlue has offered to relatives of Kristal Bayron-Nieves, the Teen shot who worked in one of the franchises of Burger King in East Harlem New York free plane tickets for Puerto Rico, and so they can hold the wake in their homeland.

The new york post reported that the wake of the Teen of 19 years will take place in “Manhattan Funeral Services” (300 East 104th St) from 2 to 7 pm. His body will then be taken to Puerto Rico to be buried.

“The murder of Kristal Bayron-Nieves was an evil act, but it caught the attention of our city,” said Mayor Eric Adams in a statement on Saturday.

“The outpouring of love and support from all corners of our city has been genuinely heartwarming, and we thank JetBlue for providing free flights for the family to hold his funeral in Puerto Rico. We are committed to providing their family with the resources they need as they and our entire city mourn the loss of such a promising young woman.”

the police of New York He said that the young woman was new to her job and that she wanted to get off the night shift as she was scared. Bayron-Nieves was fatally shot in the stomach.

The defendant Wiston Glynn, a 30-year-old man, who previously worked in the same franchise, entered the restaurant wearing a mask and asked the young woman for money from the cash register. Glynn shot Kristal after Kristal handed him $100.

The NY Journal reported that Glynn was arrested on Friday and charged with murder, theft and possession of weapons. At the first appearance, Judge Jay Weiner ordered the suspect to be held without bail.