French candidate presents unusual “immersive” event

French leftist candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon tried on Sunday to revive his flagging campaign for the April elections with an “immersive” event that included videos, sounds and even smells.

The unusual event in Nantes, a city in the west of the country, comes at a time when the French left is divided and hard-pressed to make itself felt in the midst of a campaign where right-wing or far-right candidates have received more attention.

According to his campaign platform, Melenchon wants the French government to guarantee full employment, withdraw from NATO, disregard the rules of the European Union, legalize cannabis, renationalize some companies, prevent the increase in fuel prices, increase taxes on multinationals and the rich and invest more in the fight against racial discrimination.

Melenchon promised that Sunday’s rally will emphasize “the positive” in an era characterized by political hostility. But Melenchon — a politician given to rhetoric and notorious for his temper — is a divisive figure who refuses to form an alliance with other leftist candidates to take on President Emmanuel Macron, who is likely to seek re-election.

At Sunday’s event, the exhibit hall had walls and ceilings turned into screens for the “immersive” experience. The Melenchon campaign stated that the intention was to “unite the senses and spirits” and convince people on the left that their cause is not lost.

Melenchon, 70, has criticized the regulations imposed to prevent the coronavirus and to vaccinate the population, calling them excessive. No proof of vaccination was required to enter the event, but the organizers distributed masks to attendees.