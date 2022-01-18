Friends and close friends record messages for Luis Echeverría; they celebrate him on his 100th birthday

Friends and former collaborators of former President Luis Echeverría Álvarez paid tribute to him on the occasion of his hundredth birthday with a zoom session in which they wished him congratulations, recognized his achievements and told anecdotes.

Lawyer John Velasquez, one of the 30 people who participated in the virtual meeting organized by PRI deputy Augusto Gómez Villanueva, informed THE UNIVERSAL that the former president, who lives in Cuernavaca, Morelos, did not attend the session, but his daughter María Esther Echeverría Zuno recorded it to present it to him later.

Among the politicians who participated in the remote meeting, which lasted almost 4 hours, stand out Beatriz Paredes Rangel, Sergio García Ramírez, Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, Alfredo Ríos Camarena and Jorge de la Vega Domínguez.

“Each one spoke for what was said to be 5 minutes, because some extended ten, fifteen minutes, to make some remembrance of their six-year term, and above all because all of us participated in a book that is going to be published precisely with the memories of the collaborators of Don Luis (Echeverria). I participated with a chapter. It is already finished and I suppose that it will be in the press”, he commented.

Read also: A long road to honor, article by Jorge Nuño about Luis Echeverría

Juan Velásquez highlighted that although Echeverría Álvarez did not participate in the virtual meeting, he has recently had telephone communication with him “and I can tell you that I am surprised, a hundred years old but his voice is still audible, lucid, that is, well, with his strong voice, totally understandable. We have talked little. He says ‘hello Juan, how are you? Let’s see when you come to see me here in Cuernavaca’”, he highlighted.

Read also: The day Echeverría was beaten and booed at UNAM

ml