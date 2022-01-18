From Boca they pressure Cruz Azul for the signing of Pol Fernández but they refuse to sell Cristian Pavón

The telenovela between Cruz Azul and Boca Juniors for the signing of Cristian Pavón and Guillermo Fernández, ahead of the Clausura 2022 tournament, continues adding chapters. The Machine wants the Argentine striker, while the Xeneizes want to repatriate the midfielder, both with six months of contract ahead of them.

Jorge Bermúdez, a member of the Football Council of the blue and gold team, spoke with the Boca de Selección support program and referred to the issue of the transfer market. According to the Boss, the cement workers must release Pol, since he would like to reach Boca. This, after Juan Reynoso declared that Fernández must return to La Noria on Monday, January 24.

“I have no idea why he said it, you have to ask Juan. He is a great coach, a serious man. But for Boca it would be important to go to the end and try to close off Pol to count on him. Whether it is given or not, we always saw it with good eyes; He is a player who contributed a lot to us and we remember him in a very good way”, he pointed.

Reynoso stated that “When one speaks things up front and we are gentlemen, I don’t see any chance that he will go to Boca. He asked me for a favor, during the week, he was quite sincere and he was given the facilities. Now, if the transcendences that you mention occur, we would really be disappointed. We wait for him on Monday, not this one but until the other and as he promised us that there will be no other permit “.

In any case, in Boca they indicated that they do not want to give up Pavón. “Pavón has a contract until June. We have been criticized by players who end their contract and play until the last day, while there are teams that separate players from the squad who have six months left on their contract and do not say anything. We from the Council always respect the professionals who wear the Boca shirt. Pavón has to train and be at the command of the DT. I hope he continues, he is one of the strikers that we are proud to have”, closed Bermudez.