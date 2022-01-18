fuck you | Two arrested for stealing medicines in the Ivss de San Carlos

1339967

The plains.- officials of the Bolivarian National Police (PNB), arrested two militia women accused of stealing medicines and medical supplies at the Venezuelan Institute of Social Security (ivss) of San Carlos, in the state of Cojedes. The incident occurred this Saturday, January 15.

The police record specifies that two 200 ml bottles of sodium alginate, sodium bicarbonate and calcium carbonate were seized from the two women; blister of Dexamethasone, Ketorolac Trometamol, Ranitidine; Salbutamol (respirator), adhesive tape, compresses, gauze, alcohol, among other supplies.

The detainees were identified as María Ramírez, residing in the Las Vegas sector, and Johanna Robles, who lives in the community of La Medinera de San Carlos.

The two 39-year-old women served in the ivss. Now they are under the order of the Third Prosecutor of the Public Ministry, an agency

Cuban doctor imprisoned

In another police procedure carried out in Araure, state Portuguese, a Cuban doctor was arrested, who was denounced for charging 20 dollars to a citizen, for carrying out a rapid detection test for COVID-19.

The event occurred in the Comprehensive Diagnostic Center (CDI), of the Baraure urbanization, in Araure, last Monday, January 10, and was reported to officials of the Juan Guillermo Iribarren Police Coordination Center.

It was reported that in intelligence work, in coordination with the Public Ministry, the apprehension of the doctor of Cuban nationality was achieved, and 15 rapid COVID-19 tests, as well as 20 dollars in cash, obtained from the sale of the tests.

The investigation of this case is carried out by the prosecutor’s office with competence in crimes of corruption.

Mariangel Moro ColmenarezThe plains

