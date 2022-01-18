Gaby Spanic reappears on social networks and shows off her new image

In December, the actress of Venezuelan origin Gaby Spanic announced that he underwent cosmetic surgery and now reappeared on social networks to show off his new image with his followers, with which he captivated more than one.

30 days after her recovery, the actress of “Soy tu dueña” and “Si nos dejan” boasted how well the repairs she made to her body with a renowned surgeon in Guadalajara turned out. The actress now sports a more pronounced waist and firmer buttocks, which have made her a sensation among her followers, who have not failed to recognize how good it was after cosmetic surgery.

The actress, taking advantage of her new image, also boasted that she had already started recording the telenovela “Corazón Guerrero”, by producer Salvador Mejía, together with the leading men Gonzalo Garcia Vivanco, Christian de la Campa and Rodrigo Guiro .

Today the traditional clapperboard that marks the beginning of recordings was carried out, in addition to officiating a religious ceremony in which the cast of the story was present, made up of Ana Martin, Natalia Esperón, Altair Jarabo, Josh Gutiérrez and René Casados, among others.