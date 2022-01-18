Good and bad news for the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Entering a new year means new models by many brands. One of the most anticipated terminals for the mid-range it’s already starting to leak. We talk about Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, one of the models top sellers of Samsung for many years. In Europe it is very popular and previous generations have been highly welcomed by users. The leaks are already leaving some clue about the device that we are going to reveal today. There is good and bad news for the Galaxy A53.

Changes in the design and renewal of features

The first render leaked by Onleaks reveals that the Galaxy A53 It will slightly change its design and renew certain parts. The side frames appear to be slightly changed and the rear keeps the camera module with bump.

The front part has few novelties: the bottom bezel it’s bigger than we’d like and the front camera sits in a hole. The rest of the bezels seem thin and screen it is completely flat.

Regarding characteristics that are filtering there are small improvements in each of the points to be highlighted. The processor will be Exynos 1200 along with 6 GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The screen will have a 120Hz refresh rate and its technology, how could it be otherwise, will be AMOLED. The device will bet on Android 12 and One UI 4 right out of the box and will have a detail of the load that we did not like at all.

The Galaxy A53 includes a charger, but only 15W

Samsung will repeat play this 2022: will include a charger of only 15W in the box of the device when its fast charging will support more power. It is possible that the Galaxy A53 comes with a stand 25, 30 or 40W fast charge, but you will only be able to take advantage of 15W of its charger included.

If you want to get the most out of your fast charge You will have to go through the box and have two chargers. It is a move that we did not understand last year and that we now criticize again. Not only for including a fairly basic charger in a mobile of some 400 euros/dollars, but because of Samsung’s advertising strategy with the dance of figures.

Nevertheless, it is expected that Galaxy A53 be a great device with millionaire sales worldwide. At this time we can only wait for it to be officially presented to compare it with the previous model and tell you if it is worth it or not.