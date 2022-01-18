Government said everyone should travel in economy class

The president of the Republic, Louis Abinader, I travel to Madrid, Spain in superior class, but he paid from his credit card the difference in money that implied the cost of the air ticket to that nation, because the government decided that the Dominican delegation would go in economy class.

The head of state has been in the Iberian nation since yesterday, Sunday, to participate in the International fair of tourism (fitur). He also has on the agenda to meet with Felipe VI, King of Spain, and with the President of the government Spanish, Pedro Sanchez. In addition, with the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida

According to data provided by the Administrative Minister of the Presidency, Jose Ignacio Paliza the president decided to travel in a higher class, because the trip is eight hours. He pointed out that he did the same.

The official, who is also president of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), said that the government took action in pursuit of “rationalize spending”.

The administration Abinader has been characterized by implementing a plan of austerity which has included strong reductions in institutions, as well as the elimination of entities.

“We are leaving for Madrid accompanying the president @LuisAbinader. Always seeking to rationalize spending, the government he paid for economy tickets, but since it was an 8-hour trip, the president paid the difference to a higher class with his card. We also”, posted on his Twitter account (@JosePaliza).

On his trip to the 76th General Assembly of the United Nations (UN), held in September 2021, the president took a commercial flight on Delta Airlines. He was accompanied by his wife, Raquel Arbaje, and several officials.

