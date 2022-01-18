Guatemalan child missing since May 2021 is located in Mexico – Prensa Libre

“INM personnel detected the minor who was traveling in the same vehicle along with another group of foreigners, but none of them identified him as his relative,” the INM specified.

In a statement, the institution reported this Monday, January 17, that the minor, 8 years old, was located at the immigration checkpoint located in the town of Llano Grande, municipality of Santa María Jalapa del Marqués, Oaxaca, when the child was traveling on a passenger bus.

The authorities specified that after the seizure it was detected that there was an Alba-Kenneth alert, a system implemented since 2010 in Guatemala for the search and location of missing or abducted children and adolescents, on behalf of the minor.

After the discovery, the little boy was transferred to a transit shelter of the System for the Integral Development of the Family in the state to assist you and provide you with adequate care while you begin the process of repatriation to Guatemala.

In addition, the Guatemalan consulate was informed to initiate the respective procedure for the assisted return of the minor.

As of November 2021, 5,549 Alba-Kenneth alerts had been activated in Guatemala for the search for minors, while in 2020 there were 4,930 and in 2019 some 6,590, according to the Guatemalan Attorney General’s Office.

The region is experiencing a record flow to the United States, whose Customs and Border Protection (CBP) office detected more than 1.7 million undocumented immigrants on the border with Mexico in fiscal year 2021, which ended on September 30.

While Mexico intercepted more than 252,000 undocumented migrants from January to November and deported more than 100,000 in the same period, according to the Migration Policy Unit of the country’s Ministry of the Interior.