Guayaquil received the first cruise of the season with 11 passengers infected with COVID-19; travelers tour the city in tourist buses | Community | Guayaquil

The passengers underwent PCR tests. Those infected remain isolated on the boat.

The Silver Wispher cruise ship arrived in Guayaquil this Tuesday, January 18, the first of the 2021-2022 season. However, travelers could not walk through the streets of the city. They go through it aboard eight tourist buses, because eleven of the 228 passengers have COVID-19.

Those infected remain in isolation on the ship and three travelers who are not infected and ended their trip in the city will be transferred to the airport to return to their countries of origin, according to the council. This decision was made by the Ministry of Health (MSP), the cantonal COE and the Municipal Public Tourism Company.

The tourists were subjected to PCR tests by the company that owns the cruise ships, Silversea. Those who tested negative left the ship, which arrived this morning at the Seaport. There, the MSP verified compliance with security protocols and the Municipality of Guayaquil installed two medical brigades to attend to travelers.

The Silver Wispher cruise, in which 228 tourists travel – from the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Canada, Greece, Barbados, Sweden, Norway, Chile, Ireland and Australia – and 283 crew members, comes from the Golfito port in Costa Rica.

The boat will remain in the city until 11:00 p.m., when it is scheduled to continue its journey to the port of Arica, in Chile.

Next Wednesday, January 19, the Silver Moon cruise ship, 212 meters long, is expected to arrive at the port of Guayaquil, which last Monday arrived in Manta from the Quispe port, in Costa Rica.

In Manta, the 228 passengers from Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Ukraine, the United States and the United Kingdom and the 427 crew members underwent PCR tests.

Activities of cruise travelers who plan to accommodate in Manta are canceled due to the case of COVID-19

The travelers who arrived in Manta and obtained a negative result in the test disembarked to attend the tourist tours already contracted and tour the city. Previously, they had to present their vaccination card and all of them had their temperature taken and it was verified that the biosafety recommendations were followed with the use of a mask, social distancing and capacity allowed in the means of transport that would transfer them.

With these two ships, the cruise season opens again after almost two years of being suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Manta alone received 20 boats each year, on average, with about 23,000 tourists.

During this year 2022, the arrival of another four cruise ships at the port of Manta is expected. (I)