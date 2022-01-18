Guillermo Almada leaves two games suspended for yelling “Thief” at the referee

While Santiago Solari received only one penalty game the previous day, now the Tuzos coach was sanctioned with a couple of games

MEXICO — William Almada, technician of Pachuca, he leaves two games suspended, because he was sent off in the game against Chivas, for yelling at him “Thief”, repeatedly, to referee Adonai Escobedo.

The coach of the Tuzos was expelled at minute 82, of the game between Pachuca and Chivas, after he began to shout at the whistling “Thief”, as could be heard in the broadcast.

Almada was expelled in the duel between the Tuzos and the Chivas. imago7

Given that fact, the Disciplinary Commission decided to punish with two matches William Almada. For his part, the coach, at the Hidalgo stadium, chose to follow the game from the stands and from there he continued giving orders to his players.

“It is worth mentioning that the Technical Director of Club Pachuca, Mr. Jorge Guillermo Almada Alves, is sanctioned with two games of suspension: one for disrespecting the refereeing body and another additional one for entering the field of play after being expelled,” he says. the statement of the Disciplinary Commission.

On day one, the coach of the America, Santiago Solari, was also expelled, in a commitment against Puebla. On that occasion, the whistler did not report insults from the Águilas coach against him and was only punished for entering the field, to claim a foul by Roger Martínez.

William Almada exploded after the VAR scored a penalty in favor of the Chivas, that the central referee had not indicated and several decisions of the central, which in the opinion of the coach were rigorous. It is the first time that the Uruguayan coach has been expelled as coach of the Tuzos from Pachuca.