He is 7 years old and earned $28 million in 2021: meet Nastya, the highest paid youtuber in the world | Chronicle

Most kids are lucky enough to get a few bills from their grandparents when they dress up at home. Meanwhile, the youtuber Anastasia Radzinskaya7 years old, raised $28 million last year for making videos on how to decorate Halloween cupcakes and learn how to tell time.

Radzinskaya, known as “nastya” in its multiple channels of Youtubewas diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth. Doctors assured her parents that the girl was unlikely to be able to speak; That’s why, when Nastya began to utter her first words, they couldn’t help but record it and post the video on the global platform to share with friends and family.

Nastya has 11 different YouTube channels, 6 of them translating their content into other languages.



“We didn’t expect anyone else to see it“, assured the father of the influencer, Yuriin dialogue with Hindustan Times. And no one did, at least for a few months. But as young Nastya grew older and demonstrated her talent for storytelling in front of the camera, his audience grew. Soon, her name appeared third in the ranking of the best paid Youtubers of 2019 created by Forbes, after winning more than $18 million dollars in a year.

The 7-year-old held her own in the business magazine ratings, falling to number seven in 2020 and then moving up one place to the number six this year. In this way, Nastya becomes not only the youngest person in the top 10 of the list, but also the only woman.

a family business

Yuri and Anna, Nastya’s parents, manage their daughter’s business.



Little Nastya did not build her digital empire on her own. While her daughter’s rapid rise to fame took her parents by surprise, yuri and annathey took the opportunity without hesitation. Anna, a training event planner, began write scripts and coordinate filming schedules of the videos; while Yuri, who ran a construction company, quit his job and became a full-time actor in “Like Nastya“.

The family took the YouTube business seriously, moving to a swanky house south of Florida and hiring the services of a company specialized in guiding Youtubers. “They are the first family that really understands the opportunity of globalization“, assured Eyal Baumelthe Radzinskaya family adviser, referring to the diversification Nastya’s content received when the family translated it into multiple languages.

Today, the original Nastya channel has over 87.5 million subscriberswhile the Spanish version adds 31.6 million. Despite her global success, Nastya remains an ordinary girl, recording YouTube videos when she is not at school or in her Mandarin, Spanish, singing, acting and dance classes.

The parents of the young star promised that they will not make their daughter work more than she wants and that a large part of her earnings are kept in a separate bank account. “It all depends on her, reallyYuri said.If he wakes up tomorrow and says he doesn’t want to do it, we won’t“. Meanwhile, the young Russian continues to accompany children around the world through the screen of YouTube.