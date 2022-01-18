Hochul to License Three New Casinos as Part of State Budget – NBC New York (47)

Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to license three new casinos this year, likely in the New York City region, depending on her state budget.

The president’s $216.3 billion spending plan includes a proposal to add the trio of gaming houses before an earlier moratorium that was due to expire in 2023.

The state already has 11 casinos, including seven run by Indian nations and four in the north of the state, and Hochul state budget director Robert Mujica said new ones are likely to come to the southern area of ​​the state.

“We will put out an order to take bids…there will be a board that does a statewide casino selection process, much of the three will probably be concentrated in the southern area of ​​the state, but there are no restrictions there,” he said. Mujica to reporters during a briefing on Tuesday.

Hochul did not mention casinos during his budget presentation speech, but his decision comes after reports that lawmakers backed by hotel and casino labor groups have pushed Hochul to allow Las Vegas-style facilities in Greater Apple and its surroundings.

New York residents voted in 2013 to amend the state constitution to allow seven off-reservation casino licenses.

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers wanted to start with just four upstate casinos to bring jobs to economically struggling areas and halt expansion into the New York City metro area until 2023 to allow new businesses to establish themselves .

Hochul’s proposal would allow the process to begin sometime in 2022.

Mujica did not give a specific date for granting the three licenses, but if approved with the state legislature’s budget, it would likely take effect after the April 1 deadline for the tax spending package.

The chairman of the state Senate committee on racing, gaming and betting applauded Hochul’s move, saying $1.5 billion in state revenue could be raised.

“I believe the inclusion of accelerating the full three casino licenses for our downstate region has the potential to generate $1.5 billion in revenue for the state, additional educational funding and improvements to problem gambling programs,” he said. State Sen. Joseph Addabbo (D-Queens) in a statement.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the Hochul administration and the Gaming Commission to ensure that gaming in the state expands and moves forward in a credible and reasonable manner,” Addabbo added.