Horoscope of the week: check the predictions from January 17 to 23 | Today’s horoscope | free tarot | TDEX | LIGHTS

Know what the stars have in store for you in love and health, according to the signs of the zodiac. As usual, we share here the horoscope today via Trade . This is what your sign says from this Monday, January 17 to Sunday, January 30, 2022.

Do you want to know what each zodiac sign says? Aries, Gemini and Cancer will have a very busy week at work and they will have to decide coldly to get out of each situation. In love, Scorpio and Aquarius will experience strong feelings about the person you are interested in or interested in. Find out more details in the next note.

ARIES SIGN

You will have a tender encounter that will end in a fiery romance. They will repay you and your heart will be happy. On the other hand, in health you will have headaches. Take care of that kind of pain that could affect you in the future. Finally, an old promise will not be fulfilled.

TAURUS SIGN

You will go through a strong anguish but you will make the right decision. Your partner will understand the actions you can take in your personal life and health; an ailment no longer bothers. Surprise: an encounter will be uncomfortable for you and those who make up your circle of friends.

GEMINI SIGN

Your magnetism will amaze people who claim to be friends. Someone will be captivated by your arrival. Meanwhile, in health you should rest better due to the heavy workload you carry day to day. A person from your past will bring back bad memories.

SIGN CANCER

At work and in business you will have great solidity as well as the alliances and relationships that you may have at work. Success and better income will be the result. Love: it will solve the most insignificant needs of your partner and that will make them look happy.

LEO SIGN

Insist on achieving your work goals. These days, your rivals just show you that their methods are from another era. In love: go beyond those limits and bear the excesses that you carry in the relationship; attention.

VIRGO SIGN

Work and business: you need to ask for advice. People with more experience will give you the key to success. Love: the lack of a sincere agreement begins to damage the affinity that is the basis of the couple.

LIBRA SIGN

By listening with your heart you will learn the reason for an altercation. It will prevent estrangement. Health: you must balance the diet. Surprise: You will see a disconcerting change of roles.

SCORPIO SIGN

A person who is always in your memory will be encouraged to express feelings that until now they preferred to hide. Health: control your nerves. Surprise: a rival group will want a quick agreement on the labor part.

SAGITTARIUS SIGN

In the business world you will have good news. Remember, you will need to boldly venture into new areas. You will find the perfect partner. Love: Due to his irresistible charisma, a distant person will want to get closer.

CAPRICORN SIGN

Work and business: You must put a strong hand. The business expands and limits will be necessary or there will be lack of control. Love – risks a confession and dispels unfounded fears; Everything improves.

AQUARIUS SIGN

Love: someone who believes distant will fall for his great seduction and another will walk away. Health: drink more water throughout the day. Surprise: you will find that object that you think is lost.

PISCES SIGN

Love: your sensitive soul will reinforce your seductive attitude and someone will want to get closer. Health: hip pain dissipates. Surprise: unexpressive people suddenly hug him.

WHAT SIGN AM I ACCORDING TO MY DATE OF BIRTH

According to the zodiacal calendar, this is your sign according to the date of your birth. Check it out below.

ZODIAC SIGN DATE ACCORDING TO YOUR SIGN ARIES March 21 – April 20 TAURUS April 21 – May 21 GEMINI May 22 – June 21 CANCER June 22 – July 23 LEO July 24 – August 23 VIRGO August 24 – September 22 POUND September 23 – October 22 SCORPIO October 23 – November 22 SAGITTARIUS November 23 – December 21 CAPRICORN December 22 – January 19 AQUARIUM January 20 – February 19 PISCES February 20 – March 20

WHAT ARE THE 12 SIGNS OF THE ZODIAC

According to the astrological zodiac, the signs are made up of 12 elements: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces . However, in recent years a new sign has been announced: Ophiuchus. That name is intended for those people who were born in the months of November 30 to December 17.