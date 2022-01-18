How did Messi, Cristiano and Ochoa, among others, vote in The Best?

We present the most striking votes after the delivery of the FIFA The Best awards

Gerardo Martino, coach of the Mexican National Team, and the captain William Ochoa participated in the voting for the awards The Best of FIFA They were delivered this Monday.

The America goalkeeper gave his votes to Messi, Lewandowski Y Cristiano Ronaldo, while ‘Tata’ Martino voted for Lewandowski, Benzema and Messi.

For the second consecutive year, the Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski was recognized in votes that are distributed after the election of eleven finalists by a group of experts with a long history in the world of football, the votes of coaches and captains of the 211 FIFA member teams, specialized journalists and fans.

Among the three finalists, the winner Lewandowski was voted with one point by the captain of Egypt Mohammed Salah and did not receive any from the Argentine Leo Messi, who chose to split his votes between two teammates from his new club, giving five to Neymar and three to Kylian Mbappé, with his last vote dedicated to Karim Benzema, with whom he starred in numerous Spanish football classics.

Surprising were the votes of Portugal coach Fernando Santos, who did not choose Cristiano Ronaldo and distributed his votes between N’Golo Kanté, Jorginho and Lewandowski. And in captains those of the Welshman Gareth Bale, who preferred to vote for Lewandowski ahead of his partner at Real Madrid Benzema. Austrian David Alaba also opted for his former Bayern teammate over Karim, with whom he shares a Madrid dressing room.

the portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo did not vote for Messi and his points were divided between Lewandowski, Kante and Jorginho; while Modric and Eden Hazard went home opting for Benzema, in the case of the Belgian ahead of his teammate Kevin De Bruyne.

Benzema was also the first choice of his coach, Didier Deschamps, and captain Hugo Lloris, who coincided in their votes for Karim ahead of Mbappé and Kanté.

Some of the votes cast by different protagonists were:

Sergio Busquets (Spain): Messi, Lewandowski and Haaland.

Luis Enrique Martínez (Spain): Messi, Lewandowski and Jorginho.

Lionel Messi (Argentina): Neymar, Mbappé and Benzema.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal): Lewandowski, Kante and Jorginho.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt): Jorginho, Messi and Lewandowski.

Luka Modric (Croatia): Benzema, Jorginho and Lewandowski.

David Alaba (Austria): Lewandowski, Benzema and Jorginho.

Eden Hazard (Belgium): Benzema, Kevin De Bruyne and Jorginho.

Gareth Bale (Wales): Lewandowski, Benzema and Salah.

Hugo Lloris (France): Benzema, Mbappé and Kanté.

Harry Kane (England): Lewandowski, Messi and Kante.

Manuel Neuer (Germany): Lewandowski, Salah and Kanté.

Giorgio Chiellini (Italy): Jorginho, Lewandowski and Kante.

Martin Odegaard (Norway): Benzema, Haaland and Messi.

Jan Oblak (Slovenia): Messi, Kante and Lewandowski.

Diego Godin (Uruguay): Kante, Jorginho and Messi.

Claudio Bravo (Chile): Messi, Lewandowski and Salah.

David Ospina (Colombia): Messi, Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico): Messi, Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo

Didier Deschamps (France): Benzema, Mbappé and Kante.

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina): Messi, Mbappé and Neymar.

Roberto Mancini (Italy): Jorginho, Lewandowski and Mbappé.

Fernando Santos (Portugal): Kante, Jorginho and Lewandowski.

Joaquín Caparros (Armenia): Lewandowski, Benzema and Haaland.

Roberto Martínez (Belgium): De Bruyne, Jorginho and Lewandowski.

Carlos Queiroz (Egypt): Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lewandowski.