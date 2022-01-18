How fairy tale! Ximena Duque gives a DREAM party to her little daughter Luna: VIDEOS

Moon, the little daughter of Ximena Duke and the businessman Jay Adkins, Finally turned 4 years old and to celebrate it in a big way, the actress gave him a dream party worthy of a fairy tale.

Unlike her third birthday, which had to be celebrated at home due to the pandemic, this time Moon was able to enjoy running and playing at an outdoor party. The Colombian actress did not hesitate to give her eldest daughter the best and organized a barbie theme party which he shared on his social networks.

Both Ximena and her two daughters looked like true princesses with their identical outfits in pink tulle.

While the garden became a magical place with Barbie panels, pastel decorations and a gigantic bouncy castle in which she and her mother were able to play without problems, because only the actress’s close family was at the party.

Her parents also surprised the birthday girl with some entertainment and games, as well as a delicious french crepe bar that you could enjoy with your loved ones. Finally, they could not miss the great birthday cake and the gifts.

On her social networks, Ximena dedicated emotional messages to her eldest daughter:

“The happiness that my heart feels to be your mother cannot be expressed in words, my beautiful princess… Thank you for choosing me, thank you for filling my life with so much happiness[[Youweremyansweredprayer…[[Tufuistemioraciónrespondida…I ask God for life to see you grow and see you smile because your smile is the most beautiful thing in the world”, the actress wrote on her Instagram account.

While Jay shared several videos and photos of how much his daughter has grown in such a short time:

“It’s still your birthday my love. All weekend we celebrate you. Watching you grow up has been the most fun to watch. Thank you for all the incredible joy, happiness and fulfillment you have brought into my life.”, said the businessman.

Only her parents, Ximena’s mother and her siblings Skye and Cristan attended the birthday due to Covid-19, which continues to be a great health risk.

Without a doubt, it was an unforgettable day for little Luna.

