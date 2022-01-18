How fairy tale! Ximena Duque gives a DREAM party to her little daughter Luna: VIDEOS

Moon, the little daughter of Ximena Duke and the businessman Jay Adkins, Finally turned 4 years old and to celebrate it in a big way, the actress gave him a dream party worthy of a fairy tale.

Unlike her third birthday, which had to be celebrated at home due to the pandemic, this time Moon was able to enjoy running and playing at an outdoor party. The Colombian actress did not hesitate to give her eldest daughter the best and organized a barbie theme party which he shared on his social networks.

