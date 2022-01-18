How I Met Your Father ONLINE via Hulu: release date and how to watch the spin-off of How I Met Your Mother | Shows | nnda nnlt | FAME

When does “How I Met Your Father” premiere? The spin-off of the iconic Serie “How I Met Your Mother” (“How I met your mother”) will debut on Hulu and the followers of the remembered story have wondered everything about what the fiction will bring, but especially the date of its release and the way in which It can be seen in the United States, Spain and Latin America. The new installment will star Hillary Duff, as Sophie, who tells the story of her son from the future, as Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor and Bob Saget) did at the time.

MORE INFORMATION: What does Selena Quintanilla do in “How I Met Your Father”, the spin-off of “How I Met Your Mother”

The history told by the older Sophie will fall into the interpretation of Kim Cattrall, as Saget did in the original production. The cast will also be made up of France Raisa (Valentina), Suraj Sharma (Sid), Tien Tran (Ellen), Chris Lowell (Jesse) and Tom Ainsley (Charlie).

In addition, the television bet will have ten chapters during the first season and will be directed by Pamela Friman, one of the main directors of “how i met your mother”.

MORE INFORMATION: Everything that is known about the spin-off of the series with Hilary Duff

The script, meanwhile, will fall into the hands of Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who have worked in “Love, Victor” Y “This is Us”. The development of the series will be the same as the first and will focus on love in the times of social networks.

The official “How I Met Your Father” photo on the Brooklyn Bridge, a direct allusion to “How I Met Your Mother.” (Photo: Hulu)

WHEN AND HOW CAN “HOW I MET YOUR FATHER” BE SEEN?

How I Met Your Father in the United States

“How I Met Your Father” will premiere on Hulu on Tuesday January 18 in United States. To subscribe to said streaming platform, you must enter this link. Within the page, you can choose the most popular option that has a monthly price at a price of $6.99. Then, the requested data is entered and you can now access series, movies, among other productions such as the spin-off of “How I Met Your Father”.

MORE INFORMATION: 10 mysteries that “Cobra Kai” Season 5 must solve

The cast during filming in August 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Hilary Duff/Instagram)

“How I Met Your Father” in Spain

Meanwhile in Spain, there is no release date for “How I Met Your Father” yet. It is expected that, in the coming weeks, it will be indicated when it will arrive in that country. It is also not officially known on which platform the new series can be seen, although it is not ruled out that it is through Disney Plus.

MORE INFORMATION: What is “Sea of ​​Tranquility”, a Korean Netflix series, about?

“How I Met Your Father in Latin America

Similarly, in Latin America A premiere date has not yet been released on official channels, and it has been speculated that “How I Met Your Father” would be seen through Star+, one of the recent streaming platforms that have appeared in 2021.

WHAT IS “HOW I MET YOUR FATHER” ABOUT?

“How I Met Your Father” is set in the near future, where Duff’s character Sophie tells her son the story of how she met his father. The sitcom then moves to the year 2021, as Sophie and her best friends – Jesse, Valentina, Charlie, Ellen and Sid – try to figure out who they are, what they want from life and how to fall in love in an age of dating apps and limitless options. .

WILL ANY CHARACTER FROM “HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER” RETURN?

So far, it seems that no character from the original series -Ted Mosby, Robin Scherbatsky, Marshall Eriksen, Lily Aldrin and Barney Stinson- will be part of “How I Met Your Father”, although more than one fan has theorized that the ‘father’ could be Barney. However, the character of Neil Patrick Harris has a daughter named Ellie, not a son.