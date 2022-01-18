How many grandchildren does Ricardo Montaner have in total?

At 64, the Venezuelan singer Ricardo Montaner, whenever he can, he gathers all his family. There are already several, considering the children, daughters-in-law, son-in-law and grandchildren. Meet each of all the members of this numerous dynasty.

From his Instagram, the singer, on more than one occasion, has shown how proud he is of each of his children. However, there are few images in which her grandchildren are seen, although she visits them very frequently and at special moments.

Ricardo Montaner he is a very proud man as a husband, father and grandfather. Compared to other artists, he likes to show off the family that has grown over the years. Currently, the singer belongs to a family of more than 10 members and so they continue to add up, counting the grandchildren and the child that the young Evaluna expects.

Ricardo Montaner and his grandchildren

To get started, Ricardo Montaner He has 5 children. On the one hand, there are their older children, who are Alexander and Hector, fruit of his first marriage with Ava Vaz. It is worth remembering that he was the one he married in 1975 and lasted 11 years.

Later, married Marlene Rodriguez Miranda, who today is his current wife and with whom he had his last 3 children: Ricardo Andres, Mauricio Alberto and Evaluna, the young woman who is in the sweet wait.

Montaner has, so far, 4 grandchildren. All of them are his worship, they are called Alejandro, Antonela, Matías and Salome, and they are the children of their firstborn. Although not much is known about them, for his part, Ricardo, whenever he can, shares experiences and some photographs of moments spent with them. Especially with Ale who, on more than one occasion, has said that he has a promising future in music, just like the rest of his family.

Héctor Montaner was the first of Ricardo’s children who made him a grandfather. Currently, he has 3 children, including the only girls and the smallest of the family, Antonela and Salomé.

It is worth noting that, although they are not seen on social networks, the grandchildren are the light in Ricardo’s eyes, who always presumes a family full of love and union. Did you already know them?