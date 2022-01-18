How many votes does David Ortiz need to enter the hall of fame?

the dominican David Ortiz still on top of the votes for him Hall of Fame Cooperstown along with other historical players who have passed through the MLB.
Ortiz continues to add votes and votes, but how many votes does he need to enter the hall of fame?
So far some 170 ballots have been revealed and in 142 of them the name of David Ortiz is crossed out in his favor. In total, the Dominican or any other MLB player needs a total of 294 ballots in his favor to obtain 75% of the votes and be inducted into the hall of fame.
That means Ortiz needs 152 more votes in his favor to be elected to the hall of fame.
- – 170 ballots have been announced (43.4%)
- – 222 ballots are missing (56.6%)
- – Estimated tickets (392)
- – 75% is needed to be elected (294 ballots)
- Via Hector Gomez.
David Ortiz remains at 83.5%; Bonds at 77.1% and Clemens at 75.9.
Ortiz’s lifetime numbers
- 8,640 shifts.
- 2,472 hits
- 541 home runs
- 1,419 scored
- 1,788 RBI runs
- 17 stolen bases
- 380 OBP
- 552 from SLUG
- OPS 931
- 642 doubles
- 19 triples
- 1,319 walks
- 1,750 strikeouts
- 298 of AVG.
Achievements:
- 10 times all star
- 3 world series
- Home Run Competition Champion
- 7 silver bats
- Championship Series MVP
Career playoff numbers:
- 86 games
- 51 scored
- 88 hits
- 22 doubles
- 2 triples
- 17 home runs
- 61 RBIs
- 59BB
- 72K
- AVG 289
- 250 OBP
- 222 from SLUG
- 947 OPS
