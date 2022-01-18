How much money does Cruz Azul offer Flamengo for the signing of Léo Pereira?

Cruz Azul wants to reinforce itself with a central defender who comes from Flamengo, Léo Pereira. However, they have not yet reached an economic agreement with the current Brazilian runner-up.

Cruz Azul is still looking for its last three signings for the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament. 14 days before the transfer market closes, on February 1, the Celestes still want a central defender with a left-handed profile, a center forward or second striker, and a winger who plays on the right.

In the case of the defender, there are several names that have been sounded out by the Machine board. Unai Bilbao is one of them, but he renewed with Atlético de San Luis. Alexis Duarte is another, but finally he preferred to stay in Cerro Porteño to play the Copa Libertadores 2022. Léo Pereira is the latest to join this list.

The central defender of Flamengo is interested in Cruz Azul, but the black category does not want to sell it because it would run out of players in that position. However, the negotiations are alive and the Celestes once again made an offer for Pereira, while the Cariocas are looking for another 3 to make up for their loss.

Journalist Adrián Esparza Oteo spoke with Venê Casagrande, a Brazilian reporter for Jornal O Dia, who was the first to report the celestial interest in Léo, and he revealed how much money Cruz Azul intends to pay for the player’s pass and how much Flamengo is asking for, so the talks are still alive.

“Negotiations continue between Cruz Azul and Flamengo for Leo Pereira. Cruz Azul offers 4 million euros and that Flamengo maintain a percentage of the player’s rightshe explained. However, the Brazilian cast wants 5.2 million euros. In dollars, the Celestes put 4.5 million dollars on the table, and Flamengo asked for 6.