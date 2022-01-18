How to know who has entered my Facebook account | Technology

If you have noticed that someone has entered your Facebook account, you will be able to know a good number of data about that person and even close the session. We explain how you can do it.

If you suspect that someone enters your Facebook account, today we will see everything that we can know about that personboth by computer and by mobile phone.

We will know data from where exactly that individual is until we can close the session remotely, to immediately change the Facebook password and prevent it from entering again.

This process can be done both on the computer and on the mobile terminal, so everyone will know who has entered and prevent them from doing it again.

We achieve this, since, in the Facebook configuration, be it a computer or smartphone, there is a section where we can know who has entered our account, in addition to knowing what type of device and even from where it has been done.

Know who has entered your Facebook from the computer

The first thing we are going to see is how we can access and see who has entered our Facebook account using our computer.

For this we are going to use an option that the social network itself has by which we can see all the connections that have been lately.

To achieve this, you just have to do the following:

We must press the right side button on the screen which is an arrow pointing down.

on the screen which is an arrow pointing down. Once this is done, click where it says Settings and privacy , right next to a gear icon.

, right next to a gear icon. In the next window that appears, click on Setting , which is again next to a gear icon.

, which is again next to a gear icon. Now we go to a menu where we will see several options on the left of the image. Well, in that part is where we have to click on Security and login .

. At that moment on the right side you will see an option that says Where are you logged in?, where we must click on see more to display the full list.

At this time you will see the devices that have logged in, from where, the country and when they did it . They take into account that the location is not always completely reliable, since there are many errors in this regard.

. They take into account that the location is not always completely reliable, since there are many errors in this regard. If you now move the mouse over you will see how you get the IP address of each of them.

If you do not recognize a device and you clearly believe that it is not you, you will see that next to each of the locations there are three vertical points, well, if you press you will see two options such as Isn’t that you? or Get out .

or . If we click on Get out what we do is log out of that device.

what we do is log out of that device. If you click on Isn’t that you?, it will show you a sign where it will give you the option to protect the account, that is, change the password, in addition to logging you out.

Know who has entered your Facebook from the mobile phone

As usual, from the application of our mobile phone we will also know who has entered the Facebook account in the same way that we have seen in the previous case.

The way to achieve it is very easy and you only have to follow a few steps that we tell you below:

We open the facebook app inside our smartphone.

inside our smartphone. then we will see three vertical stripes in the upper right part of the device screen, which we must press so that several options appear.

in the upper right part of the device screen, which we must press so that several options appear. Now we must open the menu Settings and privacy .

. In the options that are presented to us in the dropdown, we will click on Setting .

. Now that we are inside this Configuration option, we must look at all the sections and click where it says Password and security (with a shield icon), found inside Bill.

At this moment we must look for a section that says Where are you logged in? .

. Once you have found it you will have to click on See all to get the list to expand and show everything in its entirety.

At that moment we will see how the information that appears is the same as in the previous case, that is, it shows us the devices that have logged in, from where, the country and when they did it .

. If we click on three vertical points that appear in each of the places of entry to Facebook, we will see how it gives us the option of protect account or of Sign off.

These two options do the same as we saw in the case of the computer, that is, one leads you to change the password and the other to log out of that specific device.

Change password on Facebook

Once we have discovered that someone has entered our Facebook account, the normal thing will be to change the password, since, if we do not do it, you will be able to enter again whenever you want.

We can directly use the option protect account that we have already seen before or change it ourselves, once we have closed the session of all the devices suspected of being in our account without permission.

If we do it with the computer we must do the following:

Click the icon with a arrow pointing down from the top right of Facebook.

from the top right of Facebook. We select Settings and privacy and then we click Setting .

and then we click . Then we click on Security and login .

. Now we need to click Edit beside Change Password.

We write the one we use at the moment and then the new one.

The last thing we have to do is click on Save Changes and be clear that we will have to change the password on all the devices we have with Facebook.

If what we want is to carry out this same task, but from our mobile terminal, we can also do it in a very simple and easy way.

This is how to do it:

We open the facebook app .

. We play at three vertical stripes that appear in the upper right.

that appear in the upper right. We scroll down, to tap on Settings and privacy.

After that we will Setting .

. Then we give Password and security .

. Click on Change Password , which is inside Login.

, which is inside We write the current password and the new one.

At the end, we cannot forget to click on Save Changes.

Now that you know how to see who has been using your Facebook account, you will be more secure and you will be able to solve it in the best possible way.

Just limit your access and change the password as we have taught you.