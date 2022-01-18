Hugo García confirms that he will head to New York together with Alessia Rovegno | love and fire | United States | shows

Hugo Garcia and Alessia Rovegno are spending a romantic vacation on the European continent after completing a month of love a few days ago. However, there is an issue that has been generating doubts about their relationship, and that is that the young model revealed a few days ago that she obtained her work visa in the United States for three years, for which the possibility that both had a distance relationship.

Along these lines, when the young people were preparing to enter the Jorge Chávez airport to take their flight to Italy, a reporter from Amor y fuego approached them and took the opportunity to consult the question of their thousands of fans and the entertainment press. “How are they going to do now that they have renewed their work visa for three years?, the journalist consulted referring to Alessia Rovegno.

Faced with this question, Hugo García responded forcefully: “Let her answer.” “It’s coming”, expressed the young model quite enthusiastically.

With this news, it is confirmed that the former reality boy will not be part of the new format of the reality show This is war.

Alessia Rovegno celebrates having obtained her work visa

Bárbara Cayo’s daughter made public the news of obtaining her work visa in the United States on her Instagram social platform. The document is valid for three years and the model would be traveling to New York specifically.

Before the revelation of the fact, the presenters of Love and fire questioned what would happen to the relationship that has just begun with the model Hugo García.