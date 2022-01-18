Hugo García confirms that he will head to New York together with Alessia Rovegno | love and fire | United States | shows

Admin 1 hour ago News Leave a comment 23 Views

Hugo Garcia and Alessia Rovegno are spending a romantic vacation on the European continent after completing a month of love a few days ago. However, there is an issue that has been generating doubts about their relationship, and that is that the young model revealed a few days ago that she obtained her work visa in the United States for three years, for which the possibility that both had a distance relationship.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

New York Subway Passengers Feared by Cases of Violence | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

read transcript the next cold front will bringa little rainsubway platforms thatinclude the death of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved