Humberto Zurita is in mourning; his mother loses her life | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- Humberto Zurita surprised his followers and moved users of social networks after report that his mother Guadalupe Moreno died at the age of 95, so he said goodbye to her with a series of photographs and some tender words of affection, admiration and gratitude.

Sadly, this happened just a few weeks after the third death anniversary of his wife, Christian Bach, so the actor expressed the great pain he feels having to live this with his mother, who He lost his life last Friday, January 14.

Fly high mother and continue to light up my life. You were always my light and the lost hope that by your side always found the way to move forward filled with your love. You taught me to love and understand that on this path life without love has no meaning,” the publication reads.

The also Mexican producer he thanked his mother for everything she taught him, in addition to indicating that it will always be “the force that leads me to one day find the face of God”. Zurita asked the person who gave her life to meet again with all the relatives who passed away so that she can update them with everything that happened in her life.

“Fly mother, and talk about me, to all my loved ones who shine in the sky today: to my father, Adela, Roberto and my beloved Christian. Talk to them and tell them about us who are still on earth hoping one day to be by their side again,” he wrote.

And to make it clear how important Guadalupe was in Humberto’s life, the Mexican actor wrote that he hoped he could talk to God about him to find hope in the face of this terrible loss that both he and his family were going through.

“Only you, with your faith and your love, will be able to talk to God about me, to find my faith and my hope again and thus, one day, be able to see the face of God,” concluded Humberto Zurita.

As is well known, the protagonist of “Thoroughbred” usually keeps details of his personal life, so did not specify the causes of death of Guadalupe Moreno, although some media such as Televisa Newscasts They reported that the famous man was in Torreón, Coahuila, where he was born, with the intention of accompanying his mother through the stomach-related health problems he was facing.

Shortly after, the news spread that the Zurita family was devastated to have to say goodbye to the matriarch last Friday at 12:00They even detailed that she died surrounded by her children and some of her grandchildren.