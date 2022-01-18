Humberto Zurita shared an emotional farewell for his mother: “You were always my light”

Humberto Zurita plays “Epifanio Vargas” in “La Reina del Sur” (Photo: Courtesy)

Humberto Zurita He is going through another difficult moment in his life, the loss of his mother, Guadalupe Moreno. From the depths of his heart, the actor shared a heartfelt message in honor of his mother where he thanked her for the teachings she left him and asked her to take her memory with other of his loved ones who are already resting in peace, among them, Christian Bach.

Guadalupe Moreno passed away last Friday, January 14 at the age of 95. So far the causes of death are unknown, since both the protagonist of live out of time like his sons, Sebastian and Emiliano, He has not made any statements in this regard. However, local media and Televisa Newscasts reported that the actor’s mother was facing some stomach-related health problems.

Minutes after the news broke, Humberto Zurita confirmed the unfortunate loss of his mother with a series of photos and brief messages that he posted on his Instagram stories. Later, the native of Torreón, Coahuila, returned to his profile to share a heartfelt farewell text along with a postcard from Guadalupe Moreno.

Message from Humberto Zurita in honor of his mother (Capture: @zuritahm/Instagram)

“Fly high mother and continue to light up my life. You were always my light and the lost hope that by your side always found the way to move forward filled with your love, “he began.

With feelings on the surface, the actor of the queen of the south He expressed his feelings with some emotional words for his mother, where he highlighted the immense mutual love, the importance that it had and will have in his life, in addition to the valuable learning that he left her throughout his life.

“You taught me to love and understand that on this path, life without love has no meaning. You are and will always be the force that leads me to one day find the face of God,” he continued.

(Photo: Instagram/@zuritahm)

Within his moving message, Humberto Zurita found a space to make a request to his mother. The actor asked her to take her memory to loved ones who, like her, are already resting in peace. Among the people he mentioned was his wife, the renowned actress Christian Bach, who passed away on February 26, 2019.

“Fly mother and talk about me to all my loved ones who shine in the sky today: my father, Adela, Roberto and my beloved Christian . Talk to them and tell them about us, those of us who are still on earth hoping one day to be by their side again,” he added.

Finally, Humberto Zurita acknowledged that in recent years he has lost part of his religious faith, so he also asked his mother to intercede for him and help him recover it: “Only you, with your faith and your love, will be able to speak with God.” of me, to find again my faith and my hope and thus, one day be able to see the face of God”, he concluded.

Parents of Humberto Zurita (Capture: @zuritahm/Instagram)

Almost instantly, the actor’s publication was filled with condolences, messages of love and affection both for him and for all his loved ones. Among the reactions he received, he highlighted the presence of some personalities from the show business, such as Mariana Seoane, Héctor Suárez Gomís, Mauricio Aspe and his son, Emiliano Zurita, who wrote: “I love you dad!!!”.

Since the unfortunate loss of his mother, the 67-year-old performer has shared some photos from his memory chest on his Instagram stories. Most of the postcards are portraits of Guadalupe Moreno, but some also appeared where mother and son posed with other relatives.

