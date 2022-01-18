The star of the Golden State Warriors and the NBA, Stephen Curry, went undercover on the internet and confessed that he has a vision problem: “I only see the color orange.”

Golden State Warriors decided to give a little break Stephen Curry and the star of NBA he did not play in the Dubs’ loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. ‘The chef’ took the opportunity to distract the mind and went undercover on the internet with accounts that fans never imagined were his.

Curry revolutionized social networks with unmissable confessions like who is the better shooter between him and Klay Thompson or the most special gift that LeBron James gave him and that he still keeps in his parents’ house. Stephen was not going to stop there and the bomb that exploded social networks would arrive.

The Warriors star put sports programs to decide who would win between Kevin Durant’s Golden State and Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls after giving his forecast for a hypothetical final. Stephen Curry was confident!

The GQ Sports portal published a video of Curry’s interaction with users on social networks and one of the most curious responses was given to the following comment: “Does Steph Curry have a real vision problem? And does it shoot the lights like it does the contacts? I was joking with Steph Blurry because I can’t see anything without my glasses or contacts. It literally blurs.”

“The reason I found out I couldn’t see very well is because our general manager, Bob Myers, saw me on TV squinting at the scoreboard and asked, ‘Can you really see?’ And I said: ‘No, I just see the orange color (of the rim) very well and usually from about 25 feet’”, Stephen Curry confessed.