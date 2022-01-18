Igor Lichnovsky is a new Tigres player

Jorge Rosales

tigers It already has a foreign center for Clausura 2022, after they reached an agreement with the Al-Shabab Riyadh F.C. to sign Igor Lichnovsky, a Chilean defender who has already passed through the MX League with Blue Cross.

The sale of the Chilean central defender was confirmed by the club from the First Division of Saudi Arabia, who issued a statement on social networks, whom they acquired in 2020 from the Machine.

“The Board of Directors of Al-Shabab Club approved the offer presented by the Mexican club tigers to acquire the player’s contract Igor Lichnosvky during the current enrollment period,” reported the Middle Eastern institution.

The auriazul directive had already looked for Igor a few months ago, but he turned down the offer to stay in Arabia because he started practicing Koran, but now they managed to convince him.

Titan Salcedo leaves for Toronto FC

The feline leadership was only waiting for the hiring of a central defender to let Carlos Salcedo go to the Toronto F.C., a club with which it has already reached an agreement for three years with an option for one more and it will be Franchise Player.

They had already advanced the negotiation with the whole of the mls for an exchange for Yeferson Soteldo, without money involved, hiring that should not take long to announce in the coming days.