In a dramatic closing, Cádiz lets the victory slip away against Espayol at 90+6′ in the return of Choco Lozano

2022-01-18

The Choco Lozano returned to activity with Cadiz after a month of absence due to an injury suffered on December 19. The Honduran started in the 2-2 draw against Spanish for matchday 21 of the Spanish league. At the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium, the people from Cádiz made their debut in the local tournament with their new coach Sergio Gonzalez who returned the goal after four dry games in the league, but the defensive shortcomings that condemned the former coach could not disappear Alvaro Cervera towards his dismissal. The parakeets had gone ahead early in the game (9′) after a goal by Manu Morlanes, but veteran Álvaro Negredo tied it at 55 in a play where the chocolate caused a ‘semi assistance’.

The locals grew as the minutes passed in the complement, the Honduran was substituted at 72 ‘to give entry to Ruben Sobrino. Seven minutes later, Cádiz scored, but the VAR erroneously helped to annul the score, because when the center-back went to review it, he determined that there was a charge – non-existent – against goalkeeper Diego López. Finally, at 90+1′, the Cadiz was fueled by a throw-in that ended in a goal by Ivan Alexius after a great escape, but the ‘Yellow Submarine”s feet trembled and at 90+6’, the last second of the game, they were allowed to tie thanks to a header from Raul of Thomas. In this way, the people from Cádiz continue in penultimate place with 15 points after 21 games of which they have only won two, the last one on November 5.