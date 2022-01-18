In crisis and without a job, Televisa actress announces that her boyfriend is bisexual and makes a strong plea

Mexico City.- After uncovering the rumor that the partner of the actress from Televisa Lorena de la Garza would bisexual and presumably the used for fame, it is the same comedian who breaks the silence and makes a strong plea before the cameras.

the actress of Rush hour, who had to sell several products to generate income due to the economic crisis since he had stayed joblessbroke the silence after TVNotes reported that her partner allegedly hid his sexual orientation and used it.

In interview with the sun rises from Image Television, the actress clarified if her sentimental partner, also an Argentine actor Ferdinand Vega, he was only with her out of interest to highlight his career and if he hid from her that in reality he is bisexual.

It was said that he was taking advantage of the fame thing, I do not consider myself a famous person, I consider myself a well-known person, he did not use me or use me in the least, not at all, “he said.

And he added: “Indeed, he and I had a very young relationship, we were dating, we were getting to know each other, he is an extraordinary person, I have nothing bad to say about him, on the contrary, he was a gentleman.”

Without showing any kind of surprise or discomfort when listening to the questions about the rumors regarding the sexual orientation of her now ex-partner, the actress admitted that he confessed to her that he was bisexual when they started dating.

Bisexual, pansexual, trisexual, homosexual, I don’t care about that, the only thing that matters to me about people is their hearts and who they are, and of course I knew perfectly well that he is bisexual before we started the relationship, he told me, and we talked about it , it was discussed, and such, for the future”.

In the same way, the artist referred to the fact that Vega flirt with men by social networks.

He had an Only Fans page open that hasn’t been active since last year, I also knew that, I don’t have a problem, he’s Argentine, he has a very open mind, he goes to nudist beaches and such, and well, I I’m not like that, but what wasn’t in my year doesn’t hurt me.”

Finally, the 47-year-old artist confessed that her romance with the 50-year-old man ended for other reasons and even He begged through the cameras of the morning to reconsider and may consider patching things up between them to resume romance.

It was a brief relationship, but very beautiful, I adore him with all my heart, I really love him very much, it was a relationship that should not have ended, it was silly and unfortunately it was from him, he was wrong, but I hope that recapitulate because I really adore him with all my heart, I confess openly before the cameras, I am very much in love with him because he has a beautiful heart, “he concluded.

