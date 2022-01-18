In mourning the bomb and the full | shows

Percussionist, educator and cultural manager Héctor “Tito” Matos passed away today at the age of 53.

The musician, born in Santurce, “learned to play all the tambourines – including the follower and the tambourine – but it is in the requinto, a tambourine that he constantly improvises, where he specializes, later becoming one of the fastest and most creative requinteros of his generation. ”, highlighted the portal Bomba, plena and much more.

The Puerto Rican lived in New York for several years, where he completed studies in landscape architecture.

Matos formally began in music with the Sapos del Caño group, but he also played with Los Pleneros del Almendro, Grupo Agüeybaná, Los Pleneros del Pueblo, Los Pleneros de la 23 Abajo, Los Pleneros de la 21 and Viento de Agua, among others. .

Bomba, plena and much more, highlights his participation in concerts by Franco De Vita, Lucecita Benítez and Pandora. On a record level, he collaborated with Yolandita Monge, as well as with Eddie Palmieri on El Rumbero del Piano and with saxophonist David Sánchez on Obsesión and Meleza, these last two albums nominated for a Grammy. He also recorded with Ralph Irizarry, Miguel Zenón and William Cepeda, among others.

Among his recordings, the one commissioned by the Smithsonian Institute, Materia Prima, stands out.

Along with his facet as a musician, he worked as an educator and promoter of Puerto Rican music, teaching bomba and plena classes. The distinctive sound of Puerto Rican music took him to stages in the United States, Latin America and Europe.

He was the first plenero of the “club de percusionistas de Lp”, of the Latin Percussion instrument company.

The Gíbaro company from Puerto Rico published on its social networks, “A Nativity scene for Tito Matos! Puerto Rico is in mourning. Today, the fifth cries with the unexpected departure of maestro Tito Matos. Puerto Rico loses one of the greats.”

Radio Universidad de Puerto Rico lamented “the unexpected departure of Héctor ‘Tito’ Matos, a tireless collaborator of our station.”

The Association of Photojournalists of Puerto Rico highlighted, “thank you, Tito. The Puerto Rican plenary loses this morning one of its staunch defenders and exponents, Héctor ‘Tito’ Matos.”