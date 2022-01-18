In New York, Harold Trumpeter records his new movie

In New York, where he had already shot the films Violeta de Colores (2005) and Riverside (2009), the director and screenwriter Harold Trompetero began filming his new film.
This is A Parcero in New York, which tells the story of a 50-year-old man, harassed by poverty and debt, who leaves his country and his family in search of the so-called American dream.
“When he arrives in New York, Armando begins an adventure that will lead him to understand that not everything is as they paint it and that a good quality of life is not marked by success or money, but by partners and love,” he highlights. trumpet, what In 2020, he premiered El Baño, a film that he shot in quarantine, from the actors’ homes.
The cast includes Carlos Hurtado (protagonist), Judith Segura, Erika Glasser, Francisco Bolívar, Tavo Bernate, Camilo Baena and comedians Diego Camargo and Tato Cepeda.
In addition to shooting in the United States, he will also shoot in Bogotá. The film has the support of CineColor Colombia and its international distributor Cineplex.
national cinema
After the premiere in December of El Paseo 6 and Fritanga Express and Entre la fog, in the first weeks of January, another Colombian film will arrive in the portfolio, another comedy.
Starring Andrés Castañeda, Lina Tejeiro, Álvaro Bayona and Carmenza Cossio, On January 27, Un rabón con corazón hits theaters. by director Juan Carlos Vasquez.
It is the story of a man who falls in love with a prostitute, who is kidnapped by gangsters.
Another Colombian title that will be seen on billboards is Hilo de retort, by Erwin Goggel will have its national premiere from February 17.