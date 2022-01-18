Instagram: Guaynaa is discharged after suffering a car accident

After being saved from his accident, Guaynaa shared a series of images on his Instagram account from the hospital where he was after almost losing his life on the road:

“Grateful to life, and to daddy God. In the early hours of yesterday (Monday), I was the victim of a vehicle accident. Now it’s time to recover. I know that, with the support of my family, friends, and fans, I’m going to come out as soon as possible of this. Thank you all for your messages, and for your calls. I love you, “wrote the singer.

Guaynaa was shown with a collar and in the company of Lele Pons, his partner, who was taking care of him in the hospital. In addition, his friends and colleagues sent him their support and wished him a speedy recovery.

How was the Guaynaa accident?

On Monday, January 17, Guaynaa suffered a serious car accident in the city of Los Angeles. His advertising agency indicated in a statement that the mishap occurred when the car in which the singer was traveling as a passenger was heavily impacted by another vehicle, causing the artist “hard blows and trauma, for which he was taken by ambulance to the hospital.” .

The interpreter of hits such as “Chica Ideal” with his friend Sebastian Yatra, “Se Te Nota”, with his partner Lele Pons, and “Cumbia A La Gente”, with the Blue Angels, has already been discharged and is recovering satisfactorily , pointed to the text.

The singer “hopes to continue with his plans to release new music with which he will kick off his releases this year,” he said.

