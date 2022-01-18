It’s that easy to know the identity of the unknown number that called you on your cell phone

Unknown call. (photo: Unocero)

Thousands of people are victims of the famous telephone calls from unknown numbers, which are characterized by hanging up as soon as they pick up the phone. telephone. believe it or not, a secret trick has gone viral (works on iOS Y Android), since it allows you to discover who is the person that is shown as “unknown”, and you can even block and report them so they stop calling you.

These calls are usually made by companies that have your number in their database and are looking to offer you a product or service, although they can also be cyber criminals that they will want to scam you, so it is better to be warned.

A good way to avoid this problem is install a application call TrueCaller on your smartphone. This app is used to identify calls from unknown numbers, as well as block and report them. In other words, the unknown number in question will be recorded in the application’s database.

So you can detect the identity of an unknown number with TrueCaller

1. Enter Play Store or app store Y download the app.

2. After installing it, TrueCaller will ask for some permissions. You have to provide them for it to function efficiently.

3. Before you can use it, you will need to validate your account. For it, you must enter your phone number and wait for a verification text or call

4. Finally, you will need to create an account, you can do it manually or by linking your account Google or Facebook.

If one of your friends decides to call you, the app will tell you the name you entered in your contacts list. In case it’s a unknown number, TrueCaller will search its database (provided by the user) and display the identity of the person or company.

If it is a dangerous call, you can see a warning appear on the screen like SPAM call, Call and hang up, Scammers, among other names that the person called and hung up to report these phone numbers.

True Caller app. (photo: App Store)

Also, you can record all calls with TrueCaller

Android and iOS apps ask for permissions when needed, so the first time you try to record a call, you will need to grant additional permissions to those you first admitted. Therefore, you must do this before the actual call you want to record.

Make any call and you will see a record button appear at the bottom. Tap on it and you will need to grant two more permissions: Storage and Accessibility. Access permission is an old trick used by most call recording apps to let them do their job more efficiently.

With everything set up your cell phone is now ready to easily record calls every time you press the corresponding button. The quality of the recording will depend a lot on the hardware of your mobile phone.

True Caller. (photo: ComputerHoy)

Of course, the recording is always done with a microphone, so there will be a big difference between the volume of your voice and someone else’s. The app recommends that you use portable speakers when recording for better quality.

An interesting feature of Truecaller is that you can set it to record all the calls.

To do this, open the side panel of the app and tap Call recording. check the box auto record and you won’t have to do anything else: all calls will be recorded without any intervention on your part.

