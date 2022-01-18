Jamie Lynn claims that Britney threatened her with a knife and the singer responds furious

U.S.

Jamie Lynn Spears recounted during an interview with juju chang one of his memories Britney, which he included in his book “Things I Should Have Said”, where the pop star allegedly locked her in a room while holding a knife, although it did not clarify when the incident happened. According jamie lynn, that was not the only confrontation he had with the singerSo over the years, Britney developed erratic, paranoid, spiraling behavior. The former star of Zoey 101 states that his relationship with his sister was affected after a fight they had at the beginning of the pandemic. READ: Britney Spears defies censorship and is released on social networks “He got mad over something trivial. She came up to me screaming and getting up in my face as I was carrying my daughter Ivey, who was only 22 months old at the time.” “Despite my best efforts, Britney continued to attack, and my then 12-year-old daughter, Maddie, had to come between us. to protect her little sister until my parents finally got her to britney will retire,” said the actress.

Jamie recounts that he turned to his parents several times, however, they always agreed with the interpreter of “Oops! I Did it Again”. Britney responds furiously to his statements britney has a lot to say about the statements he made jamie lynn before the cameras to speak, for example, of the allegedly erratic behavior that she had begun to display before a legal guardianship was imposed on her in 2018. “The things that bothered me about everything my sister said was that it was out of control. At that time, 15 years ago, she was never around me…so why is she talking about it now? Unless she wants to sell books at my expense. Really?”, has stated britney, who insists that Jamie he always had everything he could want “delivered on a silver platter” thanks to his hard work.

The famous star has also wanted to make it clear why he was so upset when her younger sister performed a remix of her greatest hits at the 2017 Radio Disney Awards. Jamie assured during his last interview that britney He had given her permission in advance to do it and that he did not understand why years later, in July 2021, he brought up the subject again to ensure that it had “hurt a lot” to see her on stage performing her songs. “I know it might sound silly to most people, but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was just a baby. He never had to work for anything. They gave everything to them,” he said. Britney.