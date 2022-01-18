Jason Momoa would have separated from Lisa Bonet for being anti-vaccines

The separation of the interpreters Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet took the world of entertainment by surprise and, according to a recent publication, the cause of the divorce would be related to the vaccine against covid-19.

According to the Spanish newspaper ABC, Bonet (who is remembered for the comedy series The Cosby Show) is against vaccination.

“Lisa Bonet is a denier, who has not only shown her rejection of the treatment against covid-19, but is also a convinced anti-vaccine and, in addition, a careful conspiracy theorist,” the newspaper published.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet met in 2005. The couple had two children. (MARK RALSTON/AFP)

According to the publication of the Spanish newspaper, Bonet has said that “the vaccine introduces alien organisms into our blood that, in the long run, produce leukemia, multiple sclerosis and can cause sudden death syndrome.”

Jason Momoa and Lisa were together for 16 years and were married for four. He was the actor of Aquaman who announced the separation with a publication on their social networks.

“We have all felt the pressure and changes of these transformative times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is no exception, feeling and growing from the seismic shifts that are taking place. So we share the family news that we are separating,” the post read.

Aquaman Momoa is known for his role as Aquaman. Photo: Warner Bros.

“The love between us continues to evolve, but we free ourselves to be who we are learning to become,” she wrote.

The couple has two children: Nakoa and Lola. When they met in 2005, Bonet was separated from singer Lenny Kravitz, with whom he had actress Zoë Kravitz. Momoa would soon rise to fame after appearing on Game of Thrones.