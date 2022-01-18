Jennifer Lopez reveals the powerful reason why she ended her relationship with Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez, considered one of the most influential celebrities in show business, opened her heart to W magazine and confessed that due to the fame he enjoys he suffers from panic attacks.

The actress mentioned that it all started after starring in the film “Selena”, in 1997. Due to its success, began to be harassed in the street by people, something that undoubtedly changed her life because since then she has not gone anywhere alone.

“I never thought about fame until I did ‘Selena’. After that movie, I had panic attacks.. I remember walking down the street and someone yelled, ‘Jennifer!’ and didn’t know who he was. I ran home. From that moment on, I realized that I couldn’t be alone in public. I don’t think I’ve been alone on the street in over 20 years.”, he declared.

In this way, panic and anxiety attacks became more frequent to such an extent that they began to affect her relationships with other people, including her marriage to singer Marc Anthony.

In the post, JLo explains that for months she had been ignoring the signals her body was sending her. In fact, hiding her true feelings for her ex-husband led to anxiety.

“My heart was beating out of my chest and I felt like I couldn’t breathe. I was consumed with fear and anxiety.”, He said.

At the time, the interpreter of “On the Floor” spoke with her mother and her manager and explained that she felt as if she was going “crazy”, until one day it exploded and finally made the decision to separate from Marc Anthony.

Love story of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony

The “Diva del Bronx” and Marc Anthony had a relationship for more than seven years. They met in the late 1990s and worked together on various projects.

In 2004, after JLo announced her breakup with Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony appeared on the scene when they worked together on the production of the song “Sway” for the movie Shall We Dance? The closeness between the two caused magic and they fell in love.

In 2008 they announced the arrival of their twins, Max and Emme.. However, the relationship did not last and three years later they separated.