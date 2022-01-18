Jerry Jones has to fire Mike McCarthy and find the new Cowboys coach

The last sequence of yesterday’s game between San Francisco and Dallas, which cost the Cowboys elimination in the Playoffs, can be divided into a three-act play.

First act:

With 14 seconds on the game clock, no timeouts, and at the San Francisco 41-yard line, the coach mike mccarthy and his offensive coordinator Kellen Moore they called a “QB Draw”; dak prescott he ran down the middle of the field 17 yards to the 49ers’ 24.

Second act:

By the time Prescott slipped and tried to get up (with a defender on top), there were 8 seconds left on the clock. But, instead of looking for the referee to give him the ball, the Cowboys quarterback handed it to the center Tyler Biadasz. When the official arrived (he had to run from midfield), ran over Dak and put the ball at the 24-yard line, the second hand went to zero and Prescott no longer had time to execute the next play.

Third act:

Incredulous, Cowboys players and coaches turned to the officials looking for them to give them at least a second. the referee alex kemp He raised his arms and called the game over. Dallas was eliminated and San Francisco advanced to the Divisional Round.

That play is a microcosm of the Cowboys’ entire 2021 season: an undisciplined, poorly coached team under an erratic head coach when it comes to making critical decisions.

The right decision”

At the news conference, Prescott said that play had been played on more than one occasion.

It was not noticed.

McCarthy said the call — QB Draw — was the right one.

“Do you want to run a Hail Mary from the 50-yard line or do you want to run a pass from the 25-yard line?” the Cowboys coach said. “So, that’s the decision, it’s the right decision.”

Debatable, coach, very debatable.

But it would have been the “correct” play if his team executed it correctly.

Dallas found itself with one last chance thanks to the 49ers’ mistakes. On fourth-and-inches to get the game-ending first-and-10, tackle Trent Williams was called for a false start and San Francisco had to punt with 40 seconds left in this tragicomedy.

The Cowboys committed 14 penalties, including a game delay in a goofy sequence immediately after getting a first-and-10, thanks to a surprise play in a punt formation.

Dallas goes home for those big little details that separate the contenders from the pretenders.

By the way, against those contenders the Cowboys finished the season 1-5. In the past week, Jerry Jones, owner of the team, said that the expectation was to win the Super Bowl and that any other result would be a failure.

Jones got the wrong coach. McCarthy is not the coach who is going to take Dallas back to the Super Bowl, and I think that today is very clear.

Jerry has built a roster full of talent, but talent isn’t enough without discipline, and Dallas was the most undisciplined team of the season, with 153 penalties and 1,103 yards.

Now Jones has to decide if McCarthy will be his head coach for the 2022 season. And the best thing the Cowboys owner can do is thank him and find a coach who knows how to better manage the clock, his timeouts and reach the Sunday games with a well-trained and, above all, disciplined team.

Good luck Jerry.