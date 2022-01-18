Jesús ‘Chucho’ López leaves América and arrives on loan with Necaxa

The soccer player with Guatemalan descent leaves the ranks of ‘Las Águilas’ to join Necaxa

Football player Antonio de Jesus Lopez officially ceases to belong to Club América and joins Club Necaxa as a loan as part of the negotiation of the player Alejandro Zendejas to ‘Las Águilas’.

“Thank you Jesús López for defending our colors. We wish you all the success in your next projects”, Club América published on social networks, making official the departure of the player trained in its basic forces and who had been taken over by Santiago Solari on the first day of Liga MX.

Right away, the Club Necaxa issued the official position on the arrival of “Chucho” Lopez as a loan to the institution. “We inform you that the players Antonio de Jesús López and Fernando Madrigal arrive on loan to the Aguascalientes Team for the entire year 2022”.

Thus, the soccer player born in Mexico, but of Guatemalan descent, hopes to have more activity with Necaxa and remain in the mind of coach Luis Fernando Tena to be taken into account with the Guatemalan National Team.

Since last Friday, sources had revealed to ESPNDigital on the movement of players between Club América and Necaxa, so finally this Monday the negotiation between both clubs was made official.

Despite “Chucho” Lopez He had already played in the Clausura 2022 Tournament with América, he will have no problem making himself available to coach Pablo Guede, since article 37 of the Liga MX Competition Regulations supports him.

On matchday 3 of the 2022 Clausura Tournament, Necaxa will play as a visitor against Santos. Match scheduled for next Sunday, January 23 at 7:00 p.m. at TSM Corona, where Jesús López could add his first minutes with his new team.