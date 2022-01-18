Johnny Ventura died of a heart attack

From now on, any artistic project that uses the image of the now deceased artist Johnny Ventura must be submitted to the evaluation and approval of the firm Johnny Ventura Legacy, a company created by the late artist for the dissemination, protection and preservation of his legacy as an artist and public figure.

This was reported on the social network of Facebook from Johnny Ventura, John Joseph Ventura, one of his sons, who informed those interested in using his late father’s name or image in any project.

“The Ventura family presents Johnny Ventura Legacy, a company created by El Caballo Mayor with the purpose of disseminating, protecting and preserving his legacy as an artist and public figure. Johnny Ventura Legacy is the entity that, together with the Ventura Family, will be in charge of evaluating and approving any project, product or idea in general that you want to create, produce or promote using the image and/or name (registered trademark) of Johnny Ventura“, assured Juan José in the statement released this Tuesday in Facebook.

He added: “We urge any natural or legal person interested in the use of the brand, to channel it through said company, which has offices in the Dominican Republic and the United States,” the information refers.

Death

Johnny Ventura He died on July 28, 2021. His death occurred due to a heart attack while he was fulfilling commitments in the city of Santiago.

His death occurred days after confronting health problems while entertaining a party in that same city. At the time of his death, he was in a restaurant when he began to present health problems. Immediately, he was taken to the Unión Médica del Norte clinic, where they tried to revive him without achieving the objective.

“El Caballo Mayor” became popular in the 1960s in the Dominican Republic and remained in force in music nationally and internationally. His death caused great sorrow at home and abroad. He was 81 years old.