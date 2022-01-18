Jordan Cashmyer, from the MTV reality show “Pregnant at 16”, dies

Jordan Cashmyer, star of the MTV reality show “Pregnant at 16”, was found dead, her parents reported without giving explanations of the causes. He was 26 years old.

“Last night I got a call that no parent wants to receive. My dear firstborn, Jordan, has passed away and was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should have to go through the loss of a child. Ever “His parents, Jessica and Dennis, posted on Facebook.

They added: “Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we go through this horrible tragedy. Also, please understand and respect our privacy at this time. For now, we feel surrounded by the love and support of our children, of our granddaughter Lyla and the other members of the family.

The MTV network sent its support through a message on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Jordan Cashmyer. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

The young woman, who had a difficult life, participated in the fifth season of the popular program “Pregnant at 16”, which showed the life of adolescents before the imminent arrival of a daughter.

Even during the television broadcast, the couple was seen living without a roof and without a job, practically as beggars during almost all of Jordan’s pregnancy.

After the end of the reality show, she ended her relationship with Derek Taylor and before the death of her father she had to give up the custody rights of her daughter, Evie, to the mother of her ex-boyfriend in 2015.

In 2017, several media reported that Jordan went through a drug and alcohol addiction crisis, being arrested for possession of narcotics, which was attributed to the loss of his daughter.

In addition, the young woman began to work as a dancer in nightclubs.

Last year, 2021, the young woman announced that she had stepped away from that world, celebrating a year of sobriety.

At the end of 2016, another of the protagonists of “Pregnant at 16”, Valerie Fairman, was also found dead, leaving a seven-year-old girl orphaned. He had had problems with illegal substances and with American justice.