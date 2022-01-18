Jordan Cashmyer, stars of ’16 and Pregnant’, dies

It was during the afternoon of this Sunday, that various international portals reported the death of Jordan Cashmyer, one of the protagonists of the MTV reality show, 16 and Pregnant (Pregnant at 16).

It was Jordan’s family that broke the news through a Facebook post that quickly went viral.

“Last night I got a call that no parent wants to have. My beloved oldest daughter, Jordan, passed away. I was only 26 years old.”, wrote the young woman’s stepmother, Jessica Cashmyer.

“Our hearts are really broken. No parent should have to deal with the death of a child, ever. Please keep my family in your thoughts and prayers as we go through this terrible tragedy.”, closed the text.

As detailed by The Hollywood Reporter, the reasons for the death of the star of 16 and Pregnant, which appeared in the fifth season.

It is only known that the former member of the docu-reality was facing drug addiction, mental health illnesses and suicidal thoughts.

In fact, from MTV they also expressed their sadness at this news: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jordan Cashmyer. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”.

It should be remembered that in the chapter in which Jordan appeared, she ended up homeless and disinherited a few weeks after giving birth, because her family did not approve of her relationship with her daughter’s father.

In the end, he ended up relinquishing temporary custody of the baby to his stepmother and father, unable to get her back, due to a 2017 arrest for drug possession.