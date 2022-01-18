Juan Fernando Quintero He set off the alarms in Colombia and Argentina, when he was beaten from the friendly played with his national team against Honduras (win 2-1), last Sunday, in Fort Lauderdale (United States).

The medical bodies of Colombia selection and River Plate closely followed the medical evaluation to which the 29-year-old player underwent in his native Medellin, where he remains after returning from US soil.

Although the original itinerary was from the United States to Buenos Aires, the stopover in Medellín was necessary to rule out any physical inconvenience that could call into question, first his contract to return to the ‘millionaire’ team, and then a possible call for the Qualifiers, competition in which Colombia will face Peru and Argentina (January 28 and February 1, respectively).

It was the journalist Hernán Castillo, who shared the result of the review on his Twitter account: “Juanfer studies: Mild sprain in the median collateral, 7 days of care. Today he didn’t travel because he did his studies. Tomorrow or the day after he is in Argentina,” he explained.

Juanfer studies: Mild sprain in the median collateral, 7 days of care. Today he didn’t travel because he did his studies. Tomorrow or the day after he is in Argentina. The phrase was “we are melos”.🤣🤣🤣 – Hernán Castillo (@HernanSCastillo) January 18, 2022

