Julián Álvarez, signing that Napoli analyzes and could affect Chucky

On the same day he was uncovered with a double with him Naples to achieve its first annotations of 2022, versions arise in Italy that Chucky Lozano could face tough competition with a probable signing of the Italian club. It’s about the Argentine Julian Alvarez, considered the great jewel of River Plate and whose arrival in Europe has long been handled.

according to medium La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Napoli accelerates for the hiring of the nicknamed Araña, who at just 21 years old was the greatest revelation of the Millionaires last year, in addition to being part of the Argentine National Team that won the Copa América last summer.

The aforementioned portal highlights that the Napoli’s interest in Julián Álvarez due to the departure of Lorenzo Insigne to Toronto FC from the MLS and the “uncertain future” by Hirving Lozano, Mexican who has had some disagreements with the fans due to recent statements in which he said he was ready to “go to an elite team”, which was understood as a contempt for his current club.

“The Argentine striker is at the center of the international market after a record season with River’s shirt and the arrival on the scene of the club commanded by De Laurentiis (president of Napoli) adds a suitor. Napoli advances to replace Insigne, who will fire at the end of the season and even the future of Mertens and Lozano remains uncertain“, expresses the article of The Gazette.

The Julián Álvarez clause

Information from the Argentine newspaper Ole indicates that River Plate will negotiate with Araña Álvarez only if a club for the termination clause established in his contract, which amounts to 20 million euros and for whom institutions such as Arsenal and Manchester United would be willing to bid, in addition to the aforementioned Neapolitan team.

The striker was the top scorer in the last Argentine League in 2021 and was elected the King of America (best footballer on the continent) in the newspaper’s poll The country. The next two weeks are going to be decisive in that sense because on January 31 the winter window in Calcio closes.

