Julián Araujo made his position clear regarding the interest of Chivas de Guadalajara

Julian Araujo is being one of the surprises in recent seasons in the mls. the side of the LA Galaxy He passed on to the Mexican ideology after he gave up playing with the country of stars and stripes to put on the TRI shirt, a dream that he fulfilled on December 9 in the friendly against Chile.

Since then, his name has been linked to various ensembles of the MX League, including Chivas from Guadalajara, who do not give up the idea of ​​adding guarantees to a side to compensate for the drop in Alexander Mayorga. Given the rumors that he has been placed in the Flock for this same campaign, the California-born clarified his situation and spoke of the next step in his career.

“What’s done for me, is for me. I’m not going to go to a team because my agent is looking for a team. I want to go to a team to develop myself, to play in a higher league. I’ll go to a team that shows interest in me, that’s what’s on my mind right now, but my biggest focus is on the Galaxy to perform better in every game and in every training session.”, expressed for LA Soccer Hub.

And it is that despite his 20 years, Araujo has shown a maturity unbecoming of his age, so the next step in his career is very clear: play in Europe. Hence, his supposed signing for Chivas is shelved, at least, by this transfer market of the Closure 2022.

“I don’t know if this will be my last season in the Los Angeles Galaxy. I have goals, I have ambitions, I have dreams of going to play in higher level leagues. Going to Europe is my goal, it’s my dream. I’m taking things day by day, I’m not focused on that now, when the time comes I will.”, he concluded.