Julio César Chávez boasts a visit to Canelo Álvarez; ‘champion and friend’

After spending a few weeks in the eye of the hurricane due to the controversial statements of his eldest son, the legendary Julio Cesar Chavez There was some relaxation time in the company of Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez.

“A pleasure greeting my dear friend and champion Cinnamon! Thanking you for your attention as always,” he wrote on his Twitter account. Chavez Gonzalez.

Despite the comparisons about who is the best exponent of Mexican boxing, Julio Cesar Chavez Y Saul Alvarez They have forged a friendship in recent years, since even Canelo accompanied him in his last exhibition function.

forget about controversies

A few days ago they echoed some statements in which Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.. reproaches his father for ‘the complicated‘ of their relationship.

“Go figure what I lived with my dadI experienced many things. It’s hard to put up with my dad. He was a great athlete and that’s it, because, maybe, if they know him, it will take away that they love him,” he said.

It is worth remembering that the relationship Julio Cesar Chavez with his son is not the best, since he has been involved in controversies for an alleged carrying of weapons and his friendship with Ovid Guzman, heir to the capo Joaquin ‘Chapo’ Guzman.

