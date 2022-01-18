Keep. TIM will present opera Cinderella from the Met in New York

Torreon, Coahuila. / 17.01.2022 13:48:58





Laurent Pelly’s staging of the opera Cinderella musicalized by Jules Massenet will be broadcast live in high definition from the Metropolitan Theater in New York, in a new abridged English adaptation, translated by Kelley Rourke. It was reported that it counts with the participation of the orchestra director Emmanuel Villaume, the mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard and Emily D’Angelo as their charming prince.

This premiere will reach the lagoon public next Saturday, January 22 at 11:55 a.m. with a previous talk given by the teacher Miguel Ángel García in the Isauro Martinez Theater. Tickets for the performance are available for sale at newticket.

In Charles Perrault’s 1698 fairy tale, the classic retelling of the Cinderella story, is a excellent font for an opera as it provides colour, romance and relatable themes for audiences of all ages.

The work includes many moments when Massenet is most accessible, from pageantry and brilliant musical nostalgia through the French Baroque in the court scenes, to the other world of love music and the wit and humor that permeate the work as a whole.

Jules Massenet (1842-1912), was a very popular French composer of his time, stood out for his operas, songs and oratorios. The libretto for the original French version of the opera, Cendrillon (Cinderella), was created by Henri Cain (1857-1937), a playwright known for providing librettos for operas, including several by Massenet.

Cinderella was written by French author Charles Perrault (1628-1703), who, beyond creating a series of famous fairy tales, was an outstanding academic. Kelley Rourke, who created the new English translation for this season’s performance, is a librettist, translator and playwright whose work has also appeared at the English National Opera, Welsh National Opera, Scottish Opera, Washington National Opera, Opera Theater of Saint Louis, and the Glimmerglass Festival, among others.

Perrault’s original story was published in the late 17th century, and the opera and its music retain references to that time of lavish court entertainment. and clear distinctions of social hierarchies. It is, however, a fairy tale, and as such takes place in an indeterminate past where magic, caprice and love at first sight are features of everyday life.

Massenet’s score features a preponderance of the lower female voices, including a mezzo-soprano as the object of Cinderella’s affections, who were so favored by French composers in the 19th century. The result is a sensual tonal palette that serves as a rich background for this familiar story.

Against all the fairytale wonder of the score, the title character and her prince are recognizably human. Their love duet is a masterful moment emblematic of Massenet’s elegant style: the prince is lyrically effusive, while all of Cinderella’s emotion is expressed in refined but poignant phrases.

