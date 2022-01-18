Kyrie Irving stands firm: “I’m not going to get vaccinated”

Lto controversy of Kyrie Irving and his position for not getting vaccinated has returned to be on the table after Kevin Durant’s injury that will keep him out for four to six weeks, which will prevent the Nets from having their best team the rest of the season.

Irving returned to the Nets after missing half the campaign for his decision not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, something that is ordered as a rule in New York. Brooklyn decided to include him in the team with the only problem not play in home games, causing more casualties for Steve Nash.

Despite this situation, Kyrie said that she will stand by her decision and that she believes the team you’ll be able to get by without him in half games and without Durant for a long time.

But in terms of where I am with my life outside of this, I remain rooted in my decision and that’s just what it is.”

“That’s what I think goes into a lot of this culture, basketball, sports and entertainment. You bring teams and situations. Kev is going to heal, Kev is going to be okay and we’re going to have to deal with that as his teammates. But in terms of where I am with my life outside of this, I stand rooted in my decision. And that’s just what it is,” he told the media.

The Nets player was upset by the insistence on know whether to change your mind about vaccination, but that respects the decision and way of thinking of others.

“You’re bringing my vaccination status to a basketball game, and I live my life, most of the time, when I’m away from it. So when I say I’m not going to get vaccinated and I’m making a decision with my life, it kind of gets mixed up with, ‘Well, what about basketball?’ When it’s like not, brother. We live in a real world. It’s great to be able to do this. I am grateful for the opportunity. I love being with my teammates. I love playing for the Nets, but I’ve been gone long enough to think about this, to process it, to be able to make this decision, stay strong, understand that people will agree and some people will disagree.”