La Jornada – Medicines to treat the coronavirus, until the middle of the year

Specialists from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) called on the population to maintain prevention measures against covid-19, in the midst of the fourth wave of infections, and despite the recent approval in Mexico for emergency use of a oral drug to treat the disease.

They recognized that although the new drugs “are a hope”, there is a delay in their production and they may be available in the country until the middle of this year.

Meanwhile, Samuel Ponce de León, head of the University Commission for the Attention of the Coronavirus Emergency, urged citizens to correctly use the mask, wash their hands frequently and ventilate closed spaces.

Susana López Charretón, a virologist at the Institute of Biotechnology, and Omar Francisco Carrasco Ortega, head of the Pharmacology department, stressed that despite the approval of the use of molnupiravir, and that in the coming days the authorization of paxlovid, a drug for the care of patients with covid-19, it is necessary to continue with the care measures already known and apply the vaccine.

“Medications would only help us at a certain point and they are not magical cures. We know that molnupiravir prevents 50 percent of hospitalizations; Paxlovid is a little better, but in any case, I think that prevention is better than having to repair damage,” said López Charretón.

For his part, Ponce de León pointed out that the populations most affected by the contagion are adults between 20 and 50 years of age, who are more mobile. He called for proper ventilation of the area where work is done or activities are carried out. He stressed that it is essential that people who develop symptoms of the disease or who suspect they have covid-19 self-isolate.

Regarding the face mask, he indicated that any “is useful, it is better than nothing, but the best ones are those with three layers, with a perfect fit and hermetic seal.”