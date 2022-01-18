La Jornada – Russia, in the ravine of negotiations with the US and NATO

Moscow. Weeks after demanding that the United States and its NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) allies immediately accept three conditions knowingly unacceptable to Washington and Brussels – taking the confrontation to extreme levels, only seen in the most tense periods of the so-called Cold War that were thought to be over for good – it might seem that Russia achieved nothing, except that its intention was to sink the stock market and depreciate the ruble, collateral effects that followed every apocalyptic declaration of Russian diplomacy.

Moscow’s official spokesmen never tire these days of stating that, with the refusal of the United States and its allies to even consider, let alone satisfy, Russia’s demands, there is no reason to continue negotiating. At the time, the current impasse was totally predictable and therefore not surprising to anyone.

Russia’s negotiations with the United States, with NATO and with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, before and after they took place, monopolized the news headlines with the crossing of accusations and denials, warnings, troop movements, threats to use force or apply sanctions.

It went so far that Deputy Foreign Minister Serguei Ryabkov hinted that Russia could set up military bases in Cuba and Venezuela, but apparently Moscow did not consult with Havana and Caracas, for which Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov had to jump into the arena of clarification this Monday to say that any possible decision in this regard will be made with full respect for the sovereignty of these countries.

Everything indicates that the widespread disappointment that prevails after the failure of the negotiations is not fortuitous and is part of Moscow’s strategy to achieve a double objective:

First, to expose Washington and Brussels as intolerant counterparts that refuse to take into account legitimate Russian concerns and, later, faced with the risk that the confrontation will escalate into a devastating armed conflict, to force them to make seemingly minor concessions but that they can be presented as conquests of Moscow, for example, agreeing on the annual parameters of the military maneuvers of both and their distance from the borders of Russia.

Because it is unthinkable that the Kremlin, when it started talking about requiring binding guarantees to stop the expansion of the North Atlantic alliance, could believe that NATO would agree to grant Russia a kind of exclusivity over the post-Soviet space, as if it were to repeat the Yalta Conference at this time and thus, almost 77 years later, divide the world again into “zones of vital interests and areas of influence”, based on the nuclear arsenals of each one.

Those in charge of formulating Russian foreign policy know perfectly well that NATO would under no circumstances make a decision that contradicts its founding documents that proclaim the so-called “open door” doctrine and, therefore, the rejection of Washington and Brussels was evident. to sign a legally binding treaty ending the alliance’s eastward expansion.

In fact, Russia also proposed something more humiliating to NATO: to go back on the promise made at its Bucharest Summit in 2008 and to commit itself not to admit Ukraine and Georgia and, by extension, any other former Soviet republics to membership, denying these sovereign countries their right to decide for themselves.

Nor does it seem realistic to ask NATO to meet the other two requirements: to sign a binding document not to install, in countries bordering Russia, offensive weapons that, in Moscow’s opinion, represent a danger to it and, furthermore, to dismantle Russia’s military infrastructure. the alliance after 1997, that is, before eleven Central European countries and the three Baltic republics joined.

The official position of the Kremlin is well known and is that the United States and its allies reneged on their verbal promise not to expand eastward and, thirty years after the Soviet collapse, the military infrastructure is increasingly closer to Russia’s borders.

It is certainly so. At the same time, the countries that have recently joined NATO or those that have queued for years to meet the alliance’s standards and aspire to be admitted maintain that they do not want to be the backyard of a neighbor whose nuclear arsenal is the only argument to claim his imperial claims. It does not help that pro-government legislators, such as Pyotr Tolstoy, deputy chairman of the Duma, recently allowed themselves to make reckless statements to the effect that Russia “should restore the limits of the tsarist empire.”

Just in case, neutral countries like Finland and Sweden once again defended their right to join – if that were the will of the majority of their inhabitants – NATO or whatever organization they see fit.