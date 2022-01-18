Lalo Spain has already made the official casting of Chespirito and clarifies controversial comment on networks

Laura Spain caused a stir on social networks by showing his casting for the bioseries of ‘chespirito’ and be able to interpret it in the project.

However, this video only went viral on social networks but had not been valid as a real casting with the producers of the project, however, thanks to the fact that he uploaded his video to networks, he was already able to do the true casting.

This was confessed by the same actor with the media, “They looked for me to do the official casting now, because I made my video and it helped a lot that I uploaded it to networks because then I wrote about the casting and they answered me pure algorithms of ‘register’ and I realized that they were like machines”.

Lalo España said that without a doubt uploading his video to networks opened the doors for him to reach his goal, “Until I uploaded my video to the networks, people from the casting found me through Instagram and told me, ‘we are going to send you the scene, do it and it seems that it has made a good impression but we don’t know until we see what happens”, commented.

The actor is very excited but is waiting for the decision because it is an international project, “The casting is being launched in many countries, they are doing it from the United States, because it is an international project with people from other countries involved,” Indian.

Lalo Spain clarifies controversy:

Let us remember that Lalo launched a strong comment against a producer through their social networks, which several Internet users interpreted that it could be directed at those who would not have valued their efforts for the ‘Chespirito’ project.

But in this interview, Lalo Spain commented on what actually happened, “There was a misunderstanding because I put that there were producers because yes, another producer for another project from a long time ago on Televisa he called me and the moon and the stars lowered me and I’m not going to tell you his name, for what? And he told me, ‘it’s that there is such a project but I want you to get involved, I don’t just love an actor because your talent is amazing, I want you to direct, to be involved in the scripts’ and cut to, I found out that the pilot was made and it was pure choro for me”.

And continued, “The pilot was made and I was not required, so I did say (what happened) so that this person would realize that I don’t suck my thumb”, clarified.

Finally, Lalo commented that he prepared his video for 6 months and is awaiting the decision, although if he does not stay, he assures that will knock on the door with María Antonieta de las Nieves, who also wants to do his bioseries and he could play Chespirito in the project.