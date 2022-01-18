Landing with low visibility authorized for some planes in the US

AT&T and Verizon postpone their 5G network near airports 0:58

Washington (CNN Business) — Federal officials have decided to ease some of the restrictions on commercial aircraft that will go into effect this week when new 5G technology is activated near airports.



The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it has authorized the use of two radar altimeters used on some Boeing and Airbus aircraft, a move it says will allow many US commercial aircraft to make low-visibility landings. at some airports.

The aviation world was so concerned that the new 5G technology would interfere with the low-altitude radar altimeter device that the FAA issued restrictions on the use of some autonomous processes in aircraft at a long list of airports. Mobile phone companies Verizon and AT&T, which owns CNN’s parent company, agreed earlier this month to delay rolling out 5G near airports until January 19.



Days before Wednesday’s activation, the FAA says it has lifted restrictions on about 45% of the US commercial jet fleet and that about 48 of the 88 impacted runways will be eligible for low visibility landings. The approvals include the Boeing 737, 747, 757, 767, MD-10 and MD-11 aircraft and the Airbus A310, A319, A320, A321, A330 and A350.

“Even with these new approvals, flights at some airports may still be affected,” the FAA said in a statement. “The FAA also continues to work with manufacturers to understand how radar altimeter data is used in other flight control systems.”